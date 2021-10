KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning fire has left one person dead. The fire took place in a camper along Lone Mountain Boat Dock Road in Claiborne County at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 26-year-old male, has been taken to Knoxville for an autopsy according to the Claiborne County Sheriff. The New Tazewell/Tazewell Fire Department assisted the Springdale Fire Department in putting out the fire.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.