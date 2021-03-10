Candlelight vigil honors the life of slain teen Jamarion Gillette

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, family, friends and members of the community gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring Jamarion Gillette. He was shot Tuesday, March 9 and died early March 10.

“I pray for the young people’s families, for the old people’s families because it’s not supposed to be this way. We’re supposed to be together,” said Latanya Gillette, Jamarion’s aunt.

Jamarion was the fourth teenager killed in East Knoxville this year. Three others, all Austin-East students, were also shot and killed in other incidents.

Shootings and death have become a regular occurrence for Austin-East student Sahara Bennett. Jamarion was her cousin.

“They called me, I was getting ready for school and they called me and was like he’s gone and I was like what do you mean he’s gone?” Bennett said. “Y’all need to stop gun violence. This needs to come to an end. We’re losing all of our childhood friends, cousins, family — everything. Like we won’t have nobody when we get older. Nothing but memories and it’s only a handful of us left for real.”

“They got to stop. They took my nephew away. My nephew shouldn’t have left this world. He shouldn’t have left this world,” Gillette said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Knoxville Police Department Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.