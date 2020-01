ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – Rocky Top Police Department responding to a car that crashed into the front porch of a Cracker Barrell on Monday.

Rocky Top Police saying that around 11:30 a.m. first responders arrived to the scene of a vehicle versus a building at the Cracker Barrell located at 111 Colonial Lane in Rocky Top.

No injuries were reported in this incident; the front porch of the Cracker Barrell sustained minor damage.