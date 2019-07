GREENBACK, Tenn (WATE) The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and First Responders are working a scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash is on State Route 95 near Jackson Ferry Road. This crash is involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

LCSO is asking the public to use caution if traveling in this are, due to State Route 95 being closed at this time.

No further information at this time, we are going to update you as we learn more.