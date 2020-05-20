Carson-Newman preparing for fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Carson-Newman University is preparing for its fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The university is making preparations for students to return to campus after months of disruption due to concerns from COVID-19.
“We are renovating and updating dorms. We are preparing to ensure that our campus is a safe and healthy place to live, work and study. We are developing new protocols for cleanliness and elevated expectations for disinfecting hard surfaces where students gather.”President Charles A. Fowler
President Fowler also says that the university is developing “new normal” routines to involve social distancing, masks, temperature checks, and hand-sanitizing.
