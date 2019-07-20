Carson-Newman University student killed in accident in Guatemala

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn (WATE) A Carson-Newman University incoming freshman died Friday in an accident while on a trip to Guatemala.

According to CNU, Seth Washam was killed due to an electrical short in a hotel swimming pool. His sister Emma Washam, a junior at Carson-Newman, was also injured in the incident.

They are the children of CNU alumni Shannon and Jean-Ann Washam of Knoxville. The mother, Jean-Ann, is the executive director of the University’s Appalachian Outreach home repair ministry.

Carson-Newman has set up a page for anyone willing to donate and assist the Washam family in this difficult time. Donate here.