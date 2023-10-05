KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people try their luck at the Powerball jackpot, some have won thousands of dollars along the way. The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation announced on Thursday that two cash prizes had been sold in East Tennessee after Wednesday night’s drawing.

Two winners, one in Maryville and the other in Pigeon Forge each won $50,000 in the Double Play drawing that follows the main Powerball drawing.

The Maryville ticket was sold at a Weigel’s location at 1920 W. Broadway. The Pigeon Forge ticket was sold at a Food City store at 3064 Tester Lane.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $1.4 billion. The tickets sold in East Tennessee on Wednesday were part of the Powerball game’s other prize levels.

“The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win,” a news release about the Tennessee winner stated.

So far, the current Powerball jackpot is in an 11-week run without anyone yet taking the grand prize. The next drawing is on Saturday night.