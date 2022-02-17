KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An arson fire at its Dameron Avenue administrative offices forced Catholic Charities of East Tennessee (CCETN) to move to its downtown location and on Thursday, the nonprofit confirmed the move was still temporary as they await the restoration of its former offices.

The agency said this week they had moved into a new development called the Regas Building – where the Regas Restaurant was located before it shut down several years ago – at 318 N. Gay St. in downtown Knoxville. CCETN said it relocated its administrative offices and several programs, including the Pregnancy Help Center.

CCETN provides social services to East Tennessee for those in need; offering a community food pantry, children’s emergency shelter, pregnancy help, immigrant services, counseling services, its Hope Kitchen and more.

Back in November 2021, Knoxville Fire Department crews fought the fire at the Dameron Avenue Catholic Charities building for two hours to get it extinguished. The fire reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. Fire investigators later ruled the incident as arson and also said they believed someone had broken into the building and started the fire inside the structure. Arson investigators were working to find out more, and asked the public for help solving the crime.

By Dec. 1, 2021, The Diocese of Knoxville’s Bishop Richard F. Stika shared with WATE 6 On Your Side they planned to move forward one day at a time.

“It’s not just a building, it’s a symbol of hope. It’s the social outreach of the dioceses and it provides care and hope for people,” Stika said at the time.

CCETN then temporarily relocated office operations to its Division Street location, but Stika shared that they hope to set up a trailer near the original building to serve their clients until the building can be rebuilt.

Now, CCETN leaders are serving the community out of the Gay Street office, while looking forward to moving back to its Dameron Avenue office in a little over a year or more as cleanup and restoration efforts are still underway after November’s arson fire.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to fire officials for an update on the arson case. We’ll update when we learn more.