Caught on camera: Bear steals cornhole bags

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever heard of a bear stealing cornhole bags before?

Well, neither have we, but that’s exactly what one man visiting Gatlinburg says he caught on camera.

J.B. Short told WATE he was putting his cornhole bags away because the bear had already taken one when he shot video of the bear snatching another bag.

After the thefts, playing cornhole wasn’t an option anymore because there weren’t enough bags for a game.

LATEST STORIES: