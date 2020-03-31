Census Day 2020 coming up on Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday is Census Day, meaning you should have received one or two official Census Bureau mailers asking for you to join in on the count.

The Knox County Community Action Committee is urging everyone to fill out their form to make sure Knox County has an accurate county.

The Census can impact representation, government funds, and could have a dramatic impact on the local economy.

“If you do not fill out your census, we stand in Knox County to lose $1,500 to $2,000 per year to not be counted. We could lose up to $20,000 if you don’t. We can’t afford that, especially not right now with things going on.” Susan Long – CAC Special Projects Coordinator

Filling out the census takes about 10 minutes or less, it’s just nine questions long.

This is the first year it can be done online, just head to my2020census.gov.

You can also call 1-844-330-2020 to have a census worker ask the questions directly.

LATEST STORIES: