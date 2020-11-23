Central Filling Station in Knoxville to stay open year round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular attraction in Knoxville is ready to continue serving people.

Central Filling Station announced this weekend their plan to remain open year round.

Central Filling Station is a neighborhood hangout that features family-friendly fun and a daily rotation of food trucks and selection of beers and ciders.

The agency is also looking to give back to the community this holiday season.

Central Filling Station is holding a fundraiser to provide Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands while also raining money for local charities. The event is scheduled for Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Posted below is a brief overview of the event for the group’s Facebook page.

Mark your calendar! Raise the Tree is coming to North Knox! Central Filling Station is hosting the Knoxville-based “Raise the Tree” holiday fundraiser to provide fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands while raising money for local charities. Pay close attention, as there is a big shortage of trees this year. Christmas trees and decorations will only be available the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 27th and 28th from Noon-9p.

10% of all proceeds will benefit local area non-profits, and only premium grade Fraser Firs are sold, along with wreaths and garland. Free delivery available to the Old North Knox and Fourth and Gill Neighborhoods.

Also, join us any day prior to enter the raffle for a chance to win a tree!

You can learn more about the Central Filling Station by visiting their Facebook page HERE and their Instagram account.