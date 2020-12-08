Central High School students to learn online through end of semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools is moving more students to online learning.

Central High School is notifying parents that their students will go virtual beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 9. This will last through the remainder of the semester, which ends Friday, Dec. 18.

The district says school will resume in-person instruction when students return from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 5, unless otherwise notified.

“We recognize that this is a hardship, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and that online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that your student continues to receive high-quality instruction,” the district said in the release to parents.