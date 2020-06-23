Centro Hispano receives COVID-19 relief grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Centro Hispano has been working with the local health department to provide resources and education concerning COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived to the area earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit announced it had been selected as a recipient of $10,000 worth of COVID-19 emergency response funding from the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB). The funds are to support recovery services to local Latino and immigrant communities.

Centro Hispano executive director Claudia Caballero said the funding is helping 31 local families with basic necessities like housing, utilities and transportation while out of work.

“There’s no problem giving out food, people have food,” Caballero said. “Then I would get calls from the faith-based community, the Latino community. They’re saying ‘Claudia our families don’t have fuel or money to buy fuel to get to the food banks to get food.’ Or folks who need diapers, or formula wasn’t given out.”

Caballero also said Centro Hispano is still working to find creative ways to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hosting weekly Wednesday evening cooking classes on its Facebook page and more.