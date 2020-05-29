CertaPro Painters gives United Way’s main building a ‘face lift’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CertaPro Painters of East Tennessee is paying it forward to United Way Thursday morning by repainting their main building.

“The last two months have been really tough for a lot of the community. We’ve been very fortunate to keep our entire team busy. And we just wanted to look for a way to give back to the community. We know United Way is a great resource for people to get help,” Devon Taylor, General Manager CertaPro Painters of East Tennessee, said.

United Way of Greater Knoxville was thrilled to have been chose for the free building “face lift.”

“It’s something that we really appreciate. It is in this time when we’re all separated. We’re showing that our whole community is stronger when we’re working together and solving problems. And this is just a really classic example of private businesses here in Knoxville stepping up and doing something awesome for our nonprofit community,” Brewton Couch, chief strategy officer at United Way of Greater Knoxville, said.

The project was in collaboration with CertaPro, with the help of Sherwin Williams and Skyworks. Sherwin supplied some the materials used and Skyworks supplied the lifts that were used.

CertaPro started as one painter in a garage — to now, more than 100 men and women who help maintain and beautify local properties.

United Way of Greater Knoxville has been serving Knoxville since 1922 helping to support organizations who help our community’s most vulnerable populations improve health, education, and financial stability.

LATEST STORIES