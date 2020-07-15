Changes to 2020 Oak Ridge property taxes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you live in Oak Ridge, the city announced changes to this year’s property taxes.
Oak Ridges residents will get their property taxes in September and will have until October 31 to pay them.
Normally, taxes in Oak Ridge are sent out in July and due in August; this year’s delay coming in part from the coronavirus pandemic.
