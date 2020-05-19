Changes you can expect at McGhee Tyson Airport if you plan on traveling anytime soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What are your plans for Memorial Day Weekend? If you’re like most of us, you’re probably not going anywhere this year. The coronavirus pandemic has all but shut down air travel.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker checked in with McGhee Tyson Airport, and they say they won’t know the data in regards to the amount of travelers they’ll see this upcoming weekend until June.

Becky Huckaby with the Airport Authority shared some of the changes you can expect if you decide to get back on a plane; these changes include:

McGhee Tyson plans to continue to keep their facilities clean by using a hospital-grade disinfectant, sanitizers in their restrooms, while also doing a no-contact vapor spray in their high traffic areas and high touch point areas.

Airport wide, they plan on following CDC guidelines, in order to remain compliant with the health standards that are required at the airport.

The airport is encouraging people to visit flyknoxville.com before arriving to get an idea of what you’ll need when traveling.

The airlines that serve McGhee Tyson are requiring you to wear face masks/coverings in their terminal areas, ticket counters, checkpoints, gate areas, and onboard aircraft.

