Chattanooga murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man in Chattanooga was arrested Wednesday at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Knoxville Police said Wednesday that the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took 22-year-old Montrell Crayton into custody in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 1200 block of Cassell Valley Way.

Crayton was wanted out of Hamilton County for charges including criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

Police said he would be booked into the Knox County Detention Center to await extradition to Hamilton County.

