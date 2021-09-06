Cherry Street closed due to overturned truck leaking fuel

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cherry Street is closed at the entrance ramp to I-40 East due to an overturned tanker truck leaking diesel fuel according to the Knoxville Police Department. The 18-wheeler was carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel according to Knoxville Fire.

The truck overturned when exiting I-40 East onto Cherry Street. No injures have been reported at this time. Officials are asking people to find alternate routes until the road is cleared.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Truck driver recruitment event

A look at tourism during summer of 2021

Labor Day Sunflower Project returns after hiatus

Doctors caution against large events as Tennessee's COVID-19 cases increase

Nashville woman leads recovery effort in Louisiana

Parents react to 2 Knox County High Schools going virtual