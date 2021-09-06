Cherry Street closed due to overturned truck leaking fuel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cherry Street is closed at the entrance ramp to I-40 East due to an overturned tanker truck leaking diesel fuel according to the Knoxville Police Department. The 18-wheeler was carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel according to Knoxville Fire.

The truck overturned when exiting I-40 East onto Cherry Street. No injures have been reported at this time. Officials are asking people to find alternate routes until the road is cleared.