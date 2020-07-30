‘Chopped’ looking for frontline workers who are also amazing cooks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Food Network show “Chopped” is now taking casting applications.
Food Network is looking for all types of frontline workers who are also amazing cooks that live within six hours of Knoxville. This to appear on a new episode of the popular cooking competition show.
If you think you have what it takes to make a $10,000 meal out of mystery baskets apply now!
