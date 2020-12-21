Christmas closures, changes to be aware of in Knoxville

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) -- A Roane County nonprofit caught our attention last year by pulling out all the stops: Networking, using social media strategies special programs like a therapeutic horseback riding course to make a difference. The group helps all age groups but focuses on kids. And it's had to get even more creative during COVID.

At our first meeting in July, 2019, we took one look at Nathan Wray and Ashley Freeburg and knew they saw their jobs as a calling; not just a career.