Christmas closures, changes to be aware of in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas is just a few days away, and that means closures and changes from some services in Knoxville.

  • City of Knoxville offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1
  • Knoxville 311 Center for Service Innovation will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1
    • If you want to make a report on city services during these dates, you can go to KnoxvilleTN.gov/311
    • If you need access to services go to 211.org
  • KAT buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule come Dec. 24; no service on Christmas Day. New Year’s Eve KAT will be on a regular weekday schedule and no service on Jan. 1.
  • There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day; Friday routes will be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26.

