Christmas day isn’t the day for arguing over TV for one Oliver Springs’ couple

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – An Oliver Springs woman has found herself with multiple charges after threatening and attacking her husband with several different weapons over a dispute regarding their television.

According to an arrest report, 59-year-old Nancy Bray Hawkins and her husband, Roy Hawkins, began arguing over television, which then escalated to something much more.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Stubbs Road around 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Officers were greeted by Roy Hawkins, who was bleeding from his left arm.

He told them that his wife started throwing items at him after an argument began over the television.

She then grabbed a fully loaded revolver (Taurus .38), pointing at both herself and her husband claiming she would kill him.

Hawkins was then disarmed by her husband, and he quickly left the residence.

She then chased after him with:

A 7.5-inch meat cleaver and he disarmed her

An 8-inch knife and he disarmed her

Then finally she threw a large metal pole at him, which injured his arm.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, and aggravated assault among other charges.