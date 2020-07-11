Chromebook registration for Knox County students begins July 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Laptops will be available to every Knox County student starting in August, and Knox County Schools announced Friday when registration forms will be available.

Starting July 17, Chromebook registration forms will be found online, and paper forms will be available at schools beginning on July 24.

Once that form is submitted, each student’s school will contact them with details about how and when the devices will be distributed.

The Chromebooks will be provided for free, but families will be able to purchase insurance for $30.

Knox County’s Board of Education approved a one-to-one technology plan in May, this in part made possible by federal funding through the CARES Act.

Knox County Schools says in order for students to best use their laptops it is important your home has access to internet by the start of school.

KCS says a customer service line for helping families get access to affordable internet services at home will be available beginning July 20.

