Tennessee churches mulling move back to online services

TENNESSEE (WATE) – A growing number of churches in Tennessee are going back to online only, as COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the state.

The Tennessee Baptist Mission Board has about 3,200 churches in its network, and Executive Director Randy Davis says about 80% of their churches had gone back to in-person services when case counts began to go down.

Now, churches are asking what to do if one of their own tests positive for the coronavirus.

Davis says plans will differ as some churches are in communities that are not in COVID-19 hot spots.