Tennessee churches mulling move back to online services

TENNESSEE (WATE) – A growing number of churches in Tennessee are going back to online only, as COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the state.
The Tennessee Baptist Mission Board has about 3,200 churches in its network, and Executive Director Randy Davis says about 80% of their churches had gone back to in-person services when case counts began to go down.
Now, churches are asking what to do if one of their own tests positive for the coronavirus.
Davis says plans will differ as some churches are in communities that are not in COVID-19 hot spots.
“For one, be sure to be in contact with health officials in their area and know what is recommended for their area and be respectful. Social distancing and wearing of the mask are paramount.”Randy Davis
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County has 10th death, Sevier County mandates masks
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have doubled in less than a month to 65,274
- Second stimulus check: As White House signals support, payments become campaign issue
- Man, 30, who thought coronavirus was hoax dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
- Florida woman takes job as nursing home dishwasher to be close to husband with Alzheimer’s
- WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department warns lab delays causing case counts dip, gives details in new death cases
- Nashville Metro Health Dept. reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 14,702 total in Davidson County
- Federal judge denies restraining order from Nashville bar owners
- Tennessee Coronavirus: No slowdown in growth of virus in state with 954 new cases
- Can Tennessee schools open this fall? Two state leaders on how it will happen
- Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases fall to 714, total recovered cases rise to 862
- ‘Moving target’: Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands