1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have doubled in less than a month to 65,274
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Tennessee churches mulling move back to online services

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

TENNESSEE (WATE) – A growing number of churches in Tennessee are going back to online only, as COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the state.

The Tennessee Baptist Mission Board has about 3,200 churches in its network, and Executive Director Randy Davis says about 80% of their churches had gone back to in-person services when case counts began to go down.

Now, churches are asking what to do if one of their own tests positive for the coronavirus.

Davis says plans will differ as some churches are in communities that are not in COVID-19 hot spots.

“For one, be sure to be in contact with health officials in their area and know what is recommended for their area and be respectful. Social distancing and wearing of the mask are paramount.”

Randy Davis

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter