Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
City begins Fort Kid renovation as scheduled

(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The day before the playground’s 29th birthday, city crews began working on the scheduled Fort Kid renovation Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fort Kid 2.0 design blank slate for community collaboration

The city last met in March regarding the ideas for the renovation and what the community wants to see in the playground’s upgrades, which have been long-needed.

RELATED: Fort Kid playground to close temporarily for rebuilding, public meeting planned

City mayor Indya Kincannon released the following statement on Monday:

“The City of Knoxville started the scheduled renovation and stabilization project at Fort Kid today. The City has stayed in contact with the Waters’ family, letting them know the timetable for closure remained unchanged, despite COVID-19.Now more than ever, we are eager to provide a safe place where we can all gather and make memories together. Thank you to everyone who attended our Fort Kid public meeting and to those who have taken the time to fill out surveys concerning the playground’s future. We look forward to incorporating those ideas into a park that we can enjoy for decades to come.”

Indya Kincannon, Mayor, City of Knoxville

Last month, city personnel shared a timeline for the future demolition and remodeling of the playground:

  • March 31: Survey about future of playground ends
  • April 6: Park closes and key items will be removed
  • April 20: Structure demolished and slope work begins
  • June 30: Slope and site grading complete
  • Mid-summer: Public meeting to present schematic designs
  • Fall 2020: Design and construction document complete
  • Fall/Winter 2020: Construction starts
  • Spring 2021: Fort Kids reopens

