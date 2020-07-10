City grants permit to complete Black Lives Matter painting project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville has granted a permit to activists seeking to finish painting a “Black Lives Matter” mural along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The permit is good until Monday.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon telling city council members Friday that the group, Black Coffee Justice submitted a request Thursday and the city Engineering and Public Works Department found it generally meets requirements.

Last week, the painting project in front of Austin-East High School went ahead without a permit. There was some pushback from a neighboring property owner; as well as a school board member calling for its removal.

Mayor Kincannon in her letter to the city council says she supports Black Lives Matter and public art, and that she’s aware of concerns.

The organizers are approved to complete the public painting project this weekend.

