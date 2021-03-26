City, county leaders detail plans in public meeting on proposed Knoxville ballpark stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first in a series of public meetings and workshops centered around the proposed redevelopment east of the Old City for a baseball stadium and entertainment complex outlined a possible plan.

On Thursday night, members of the community had some of their questions answered about the proposed downtown Knoxville ballpark complex. A sales tax capture bill related to the project is currently making its way in the Tennessee General Assembly.

According to city and county leaders participating in the virtual meeting, the redevelopment of the currently vacant property will serve as a public park for events as well as sports.

There are many moving parts to the project overall.

The timeline for the development and construction project could change, the current goal is for city and county leaders to vote on the sports authority appointees next month. If everything moves forward, construction could begin in the fall.