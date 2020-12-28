City moves to suspend beer licenses at Knoxville bars where citations stack up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is letting bar owners know they mean business when it comes to the dozens of citations issued for violating bar curfews aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the City of Knoxville filed amended complaints seeking to suspend the beer licenses held by Paul’s Oasis as well as Billiard’s and Brews. Citations for violating the curfew continue to pile up at each location, with seven served on Paul’s Oasis and 11 written for Billiard’s and Brews, according to police records.

The 10th and 11th citations were issued to Billiard’s and Brews this past weekend, after police responded to a fatal shooting at the bar on Unicorn Drive after 2 a.m. — well past the 10 p.m. curfew established by the Knox County Board of Health.

The city is also requesting that the hearing officer consider increasing the length of time that the beer licenses are suspended. Earlier, a 45-day suspension was requested, but that is now increased to 60 and 75 days.

The city is also requested that fines be assessed per citation, at $3,000 per complaint. The final amount will be left to the discretion of the hearing officer.

The amended complaint will be brought before the Knoxville Beer Board in January.