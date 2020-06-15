City of Clinton marks World Elder Abuse Day with decorating its city hall

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Clinton decorated its city hall to mark World Elder Abuse Day.

Purple balloons and banners, festooned around the building aiming to raise awareness for more than 1,000,000 Americans age 65 and over who have suffered elder abuse. For every case that’s reported, the National Center on Elder Abuse says an estimated five more go unreported.

The warning signs can range from withdrawal, to bruises, to (in the case of financial abuse) sudden changes in financial situation.

To report elder abuse, call your local law enforcement agency.

In Clinton, the number to call is 865-457-3112.

LATEST STORIES: