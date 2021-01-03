City of Jellico Fire Chief Harold “Wayne” Honeycutt passes away

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Jellico is mourning the life of a longtime public servant this weekend.

City of Jellico Fire Chief Wayne “Harold” Honeycutt reportedly died this weekend. Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn confirmed the passing on Facebook in a post from Saturday.

Several other agencies across East Tennessee are also spending this weekend remembering his life, including the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on Honeycutt’s death remain limited at this time.

Harp Funeral Service will be handling funeral arrangements. You can stay up on those arrangements by visiting their website HERE.