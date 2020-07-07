City of Knoxville responds to Black Lives Matter street painting project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over the weekend, activists in Knoxville started painting a Black Lives Matter street mural in front the Austin-East High School despite being denied a permit for the street art project by the city.

At the time, the mayor’s office said the idea came at too short of a notice and didn’t meet the minimum permit requirements.

PREVIOUS STORY: Organizers move forward with Black Lives Matter street mural without permit

But that didn’t stop dozens of activists from showing up early Saturday morning to kick off the project, although we’re told the mural hasn’t been completed just yet.

A spokesperson for the city of Knoxville released a statement Tuesday:

“Organizers of the decorative street painting project have expressed interest in completing a permit request and to finish the project. We are working with organizers right now and both parties are hopeful that we can finish this together.” City of Knoxville

We’re also told the city will post their decorative street painting policy online in order “to help avoid confusion for any future proposals.”

