KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season is in full swing across Knoxville.

City officials held a ceremony Sunday evening, flipping on the switch for 200,000 holiday lights.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the 42-foot Christmas Tree on Gay Street at Krutch Park Extension is always a popular spot for people to take selfies.

The event was also a special event for Knoxville’s Special Events Director Judith Foltz, who is retiring from her position with the city.