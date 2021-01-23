City Official: Traffic still impacted, power returning to the Arboretum in Oak Ridge following crash from Friday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic still remains impacted in Oak Ridge following a crash from Friday, involving a transmission tower, that caused widespread power outages across the region.
A spokesperson for the City of Oak Ridge confirmed Saturday that Tennessee Valley Authority transmission construction crews are “making good progress” in replacing the damaged high-voltage transmission structure.
Highway 62 remains closed because of heavy equipment, low hanging lines and the safety of TVA crews.
The city spokesperson also said power to the Aboretum is expected to return throughout the day. That was the last place to experience an outage following the crash.
One person was charged Friday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report, and three people were injured after a vehicle struck the transmission tower.
