Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies carry out ‘Operation Clean Claiborne’

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Locals can expect to see more drug-related arrests made by authorities as a new phase of “Operation Clean Claiborne” was initiated by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks, multiple arrests were made on Thursday as a result of the operation in an effort to “eradicate the drug problem” in the county as Brooks said he was elected to do.

“Today was a big part of that process,” Brooks stated in a release. “Although we still have a lot of work to do, my office will continue to work with the other agencies in Claiborne County to reach the goal of a drug free Claiborne County.”

CCSO also saying there will be more information to come on the arrests that were made in Thursday’s operation.

Brooks went on to thank the other agencies, including Tazewell and New Tazewell police departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. These agencies participated in the operation.

Stay tuned for updates — arrest reports and details have been requested by WATE 6 On Your Side.