TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A chain-reaction, multivehicle crash series involving an ambulance in Claiborne County is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to the Tazewell Police Department. An unknown driver and an ambulance crew were reportedly struck during the incident while a police officer was nearly struck while assisting.

A preliminary report from TPD states the crashes occurred along U.S. Hwy 25 East near Cave Springs Road Thursday night. There were three total vehicles involved: An unknown vehicle, the ambulance and a second unknown vehicle. The makes and models of the non-emergency vehicles were not yet shared by officials.

According to the preliminary report shared by TPD on its social media page, a Claiborne County EMS ambulance was traveling north when another vehicle was turning left and struck the ambulance, causing it to veer off the roadway.

The ambulance crew was able to maintain control and brought the ambulance to a stop a short distance away. The crew exited the ambulance and was attempting to render aid to the other vehicle driver and a Tazewell Police Department police officer arrived on the scene to also help. But then another vehicle became involved in the incident.

This third vehicle, traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 25, struck the driver of the first vehicle, the ambulance crew and nearly struck the police officer, according to TPD.

Because of the nature of the accident, TPD Chief Jeremy Myers requested the Tennessee Highway Patrol and its Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to conduct the crash investigation. The area of the multivehicle crash overnight Thursday was congested for some time and the TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

The conditions of the first driver, the ambulance crew, nor the status of the other driver were unknown as of Friday morning. Check back for updates.

