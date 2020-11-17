Claiborne County Schools makes switch to online learning until Nov. 30

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, Claiborne County Schools announced that due to staffing issues, students will be switched to distance learning until Nov. 30.

CCS says teachers will be getting in touch with parents with further information regarding school work. “Please stay safe and healthy.”

CCS also wants parents and students to be aware that the district is taking part in the homework hotline and students are able to reach out to a teacher for help on assignments.