NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a woman found last week in the Speedwell area has been confirmed to be that of missing woman Samantha Jo Mayes, 35, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Sheriff Bob Brooks had told WATE 6 On Your Side investigators believed the woman whose body was found along Dividing Ridge Road was Mayes; however, further confirmation was shared Monday on the sheriff’s office social media.

“A body was located in the Speedwell community (Thursday) afternoon,” Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page in an updated post. “An active investigation is currently ongoing. At this time no identification has been made and no cause or manner of death has been determined.”

The investigation into Mayes’ disappearance and body recovery remains ongoing as of Monday.