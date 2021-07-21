Claiborne County woman asks public to sign petition to keep her father’s killer in prison

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Claiborne County woman is relying on her East Tennessee neighbors to help keep her fathers murderer in prison.

Autumn Keck is asking for signatures. The more she gets, she says the better chance she has of keeping her father’s murderer behind bars forever.

Jeff Keck

In 1993, Autumn’s father Jeff Keck was murdered by Bill Singleton. According to court documents, the two men knew each other. Singleton shot Keck three times in the face. Keck’s body was found in a freezer at Singleton’s home. The body was wrapped in tape and plastic and covered in tobacco, manure and dirt.

Based on more evidence found at the home, Claiborne County Sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest Singleton. He was charged and convicted of first-degree murder, and sentenced to life in prison. Singleton’s last attempt at an appeal was in 2001. It was denied.

This year, he’s up for parole. The hearing is on Aug.12. Autumn says she wants to make sure he never gets out.

“I can’t imagine them allowing this person out into society. If you are capable of shooting someone you know in the face 3 times, what’s stopping you from doing it again?” Autumn said.

Autumn has created a petition in hopes that enough people will sign opposing the release of Bill Singleton. She’s hoping to get 1,000 signatures before the hearing. Autumn says the parole board will take victim impact statements and public signed petitions to help with their consideration.

“It’s insane that we even need a petition to keep a criminal in jail. I want people to be aware that this is a dangerous person. And we’re supposed to feel safe in our society and that’s the only thing that’s going to keep us safe, is they keep him locked away where he cannot do this to anyone else,” Autumn said.

Bill Singleton is currently serving a life sentence at the Northeast Correctional Complex.