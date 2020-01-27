Cleaning before classes resume after being closed due to illness for local schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A number of schools closed late last week and Monday due to illness.

That includes Grace Christian Academy and the school’s daycare “Grace Place After School.”

The school giving kids and staff a long weekend to recover from illness.

A local clean solutions company sanitizing the facility today before school starts back up tomorrow.

“One of the challenges in a building this size even when it’s beautifully maintained is trying to get to all the important surfaces to kill all the germs. Historically that’s done with a trigger bottle that’s just not a pratical way to do that anymore. So, we’ve come over to donate our services and solutions and use a nontoxic nonpoisonous disinfectant to kill what might be left in the building.” John Shanahan President – CEO Ionogen

Ionogen donated its services but has also donated new supplies to help the custodial services at GCA to keep the school disinfected through the rest of the flu season.

Both Grace Christian and Union County schools go back to class on Tuesday. Jefferson County Schools are closing their doors Tuesday to give students and staff time to recover.