CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A Fortune 100 company will invest nearly half a billion dollars to expand operations in Anderson County with plans to add around 600 new jobs by 2025.

The 3M Company announced Thursday that they will invest approximately $470 million to expand their presence at the Eagle Bend Industrial Park and create around 600 jobs by 2025.

“3M’s decision to expand in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “The creation of nearly 600 new jobs in Anderson County will positively impact this community for years to come, and we thank 3M for their investment in our state.”

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the company plans to invest in two of its fast-growing product lines: Filtrete™ air filters and Command™ adhesive strips. The release states the investments will help improve sustainability by replacing plastic packaging with more renewable packaging like paperboard.

“The talented people in East Tennessee, the partnership from the state government, and the flexibility of our manufacturing facility create an ideal environment for additional investment in Clinton. The continued demand for innovative new 3M products, especially for home improvement, makes us optimistic about our growth in Clinton.” Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, 3M Company

The company is also partnering with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to provide supplies to schools and local nonprofit organizations as well as support local activities through Junior Achievement and Habitat for Humanity.

East Tennessee economic development projects supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in the last 5 years have resulted in nearly 9,000 job commitments and approximately $2.4 billion in capital investment.