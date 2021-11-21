KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton Police are looking for a person who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jordan Pitts, 39, was riding a motorized bicycle in the area of Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle according to police. Pitts died as a result of the crash.

Clinton Police say the driver involved fled the scene. If you have any information about this incident, police are asking you to contact Detective Sergeant Gregory at (865) 259-1209.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.