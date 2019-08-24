Cocke County experiencing widespread outages due to an issue with TVA

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: Cocke County EMA reporting that power has been restored.

It will take some time for traffic lights to cycle and work properly again. Law enforcement will be monitoring traffic until the lights are restored.

Cocke County EMA reporting that there is an issue with TVA about outages across the Cocke County area.

They’re saying it is not a problem with Newport Utilities, and they don’t have any information on the cause or when the power will be restored.

Cocke County EMA is advising that only credible and verified information should be shared to assure further panic and distrust is not spread.

They’re also saying that supporting agencies are aware and working to fix the problem.

UPDATE AS OF 2:24 pm: power appears to have been restored. It will take a few minutes for traffic lights to cycle… Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, August 24, 2019

We will update you as we learn more.