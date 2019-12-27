Cocke County man airlifted to UT Medical after crashing into a tree while under the influence

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – A Newport man charged with DUI, along with many other charges after falling asleep while traveling on Highway 73 and hitting a tree.

35-year-old Franklin Shropshire was driving his 2002 Toyota Tacoma south on Highway 73 on December 26 around 9:45 a.m., when he fell asleep and ran off the roadway, hitting a tree.

Shropshire was transported to Tennova Emergency Room and then air-lifted to UT Medical Center.

He is charged with: