Cocke County man airlifted to UT Medical after crashing into a tree while under the influence

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – A Newport man charged with DUI, along with many other charges after falling asleep while traveling on Highway 73 and hitting a tree.

35-year-old Franklin Shropshire was driving his 2002 Toyota Tacoma south on Highway 73 on December 26 around 9:45 a.m., when he fell asleep and ran off the roadway, hitting a tree.

Shropshire was transported to Tennova Emergency Room and then air-lifted to UT Medical Center.

He is charged with:

  • DUI
  • Possession of Schedule One Drugs
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Driving on a suspended driver’s license
  • Failure to maintain traffic
  • Seatbelt violation
  • Due Care Law
  • Driving unregistered vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter