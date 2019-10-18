Cocke County Sheriff’s Office arresting multiple people on various drug charges

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Cocke County Sheriff’s Office making multiple arrests Friday after evidence was presented to the Cocke County Grand Jury.
Multiple people were arrested on various drug charges after narcotic agents conducted investigations throughout the county.
The following people were arrested by officers with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office:
- Suzanna Cole – Sale of Schedule II Cocaine, Delivery of Schedule II Cocaine
- Tiffany Evans – Sale of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Fred Curtis Green – Sale of Schedule II Methamphetamine .5 grams or more
- Brandon Wayne Haney – Sale of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Sale of Schedule II Cocaine, Delivery of Schedule II Cocaine
- Nancy Ann Johnson – Sale of Schedule II Cocaine, Delivery of Schedule II Cocaine
- Nathaniel Aaron Kennedy – Driving on Revoked 2nd, Theft over $1,000, Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle, Violation of Probation
- Roger Lynn Kirkpatrick – Sale of Schedule II Methamphetamine .5 grams or more, Delivery of Schedule II Methamphetamine
- David Wayne Shultz – Sale of Methamphetamine .5 grams or more, Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Ronny Slagle – Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Michael Smelcer – Sale of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Kelton Townsend – Aggravated Assault, Official Oppression
- Donovan Jamal Treece – Sale of Schedule II Cocaine, Delivery of Schedule II Cocaine