KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those looking for a white Christmas have a reason to be hopeful as the latest forecast models show colder air is expected in East Tennessee for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

WATE Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said that the chance for snow is still extremely low, but computer models that help predict what could happen are fairly consistent in forecasting highs in the low 30s and overnight dips into the teens for Knoxville on Dec. 24-25.

Keep in mind that cold air is just one aspect of snow. For a white Christmas, cold air would need to be in place before the moisture arrives, Weathers said.

If the cold weather comes through after the moisture, it will rain — much like what we have been seeing lately. Currently, less than half of forecast models are showing a chance for snow, which is low. You can see that data in this image:

Weather Forecast Models showing less than half of models include snow in the forecast, which is low. (WATE Staff)

The weather models’ forecasts chilly weather on Christmas and Christmas Eve. (WATE Staff)

Another weather forecast model shows forecasted daily highs and lows throughout the rest of the year. (WATE Staff)

According to this weather model’s forecast, snow on Christmas is highly unlikely for Knoxville. (WATE Staff)

According to Weathers, since most of the models show low temperatures, the odds are high that it will be much colder. While there is still plenty of time to wait and watch if the snow will become more likely in the forecast, Knoxville has about a 10% chance of a white Christmas.

“We did see one just a few years ago, so it is possible, just not likely,” Weathers shared on Facebook.

To stay up to date with the latest forecast, visit the WATE 6 Storm Team's weather page and stay tuned to WATE 6 on air and online.