KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some college graduates are figuring out their next steps after the Supreme Court’s decision regarding student loan forgiveness.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan Friday to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. For college graduates in Tennessee like Hank Alsup, the decision will change their day-to-day lives.

“I always felt like it was kind of holding me back from going into that post-college life of what’s next, is it buying a car, is it buying a house,” Alsup said.

Alsup is a 2017 graduate of Martin Methodist College, which is now UT Southern. Despite having a partial athletic scholarship, he was making student loan payments for more than two years before the pause in 2020. He said the pause improved his overall quality of life.

“It allowed me to live life, I guess you could say. It’s an extra $200 or $300 dollars that, I can buy a little bit better groceries this week, because I don’t have to pay that loan, or if there’s a $25 concert going on in town that I want to go see, that I wouldn’t have seen, I have that extra income to go see it,” he said.

Robert Helchen, Professor of Education at the University of Tennessee, said though some borrowers knew the pause wouldn’t last forever, they still had hope for a reduction of their loans.

“In the meantime, there’s still this question of student loan forgiveness, whether people can have up to $20,000 of student loans forgiven. That case went to the supreme court this spring, and the supreme court said no you cannot unilaterally forgive loans like that,” Helchen explained. “That means some people who are hoping not to owe anything, now have to make payments, and then other borrowers who might have seen their balance decrease, now have to make larger payments.”

He said the first step for borrowers who want to stay on top of their payments is to head to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, and check your account.

“Take a look at that, see what you owe, see who your student loans servicer is, and if you can’t make your full monthly payment, reach out and get enrolled in a plan that’s based on your income,” Helchen said.

President Biden stated that he plans to take alternative paths to reduce debt for borrowers. For Alsup, he hasn’t given up hope of loan forgiveness.

“I am optimistic that there are other paths and other alternatives for the government to provide assistance to these young Americans,” Alsup said.

The loan payments are expected to restart in August.