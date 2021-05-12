Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after cyberattack

(WATE) — Colonial Pipeline announced it had initiated a restart to its pipeline operations at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The company says this restart will take several days for product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal,” Colonial Pipeline Company said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm confirms the restart in a tweet, “We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon.”

The main focus, according to Colonial, is safety, and as a part of this restart, a series of pipeline safety assessments will be conducted.

“This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support,” said Colonial Pipeline Company.