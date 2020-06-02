Comcast awards $30K to six community colleges in East TN to support veterans

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Comcast announced a grant to support Tennessee veteran colleges in celebration of the United States military.
Comcast awarded a $30,000 grant to six community colleges in East Tennessee.
The grant is specifically to schools that have been designated as veteran education transition support campuses or have a substantial veteran student enrollment.
The grant supports veterans by supplying enrolled veterans with laptops to help them complete their coursework and with post-graduation job searches.
The six community colleges are:
- Chattanooga State
- Cleveland State
- Pellissippi State
- Northeast State
- Roane State
- Walters State
LATEST STORIES:
- 10-year-old sells clay creations to help Zoo Knoxville
- KCSO investigating last month’s old Currier School fire as potential arson
- Live updates: George Floyd protests continue nationwide
- TBI, Gatlinburg Police investigating the death of 33-year-old Khaled Alshahrani
- Covenant Health & Acadia Healthcare partnering to enhance behavioral health services in East TN