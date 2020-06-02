Comcast awards $30K to six community colleges in East TN to support veterans

Breaking News
TENNESSEE (WATE) — Comcast announced a grant to support Tennessee veteran colleges in celebration of the United States military.

Comcast awarded a $30,000 grant to six community colleges in East Tennessee.

The grant is specifically to schools that have been designated as veteran education transition support campuses or have a substantial veteran student enrollment.

The grant supports veterans by supplying enrolled veterans with laptops to help them complete their coursework and with post-graduation job searches.

The six community colleges are:

  • Chattanooga State
  • Cleveland State
  • Pellissippi State
  • Northeast State
  • Roane State
  • Walters State

