Community Action Agency asks for help as refrigerated delivery truck needs repairs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Community support is the key for nonprofit organizations like the Blount County Community Action Agency. Presently the agency has a problem with a troublesome truck whey depend on.

Two months ago, the back door to their old refrigerated delivery truck broke, so a cargo net is being used temporarily. Repair expenses keep the agency from getting the nearly 20-year-old vehicle fixed.

“Our delivery trucks conked through this. The door went right off. It is something that we use for picking up from Second Harvest weekly. So, it’s been a real struggle of being able to do the logistics of getting the food and making sure it’s getting out to the seniors.” Lynnda Manville – Meals on Wheels Director

The Blount County CAA is asking for assistance in either repairing the truck or getting a replacement for it.

