Community helps family put pieces back together after losing everything in a fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County family is grateful to be alive, but is now coping with the fact that they have just lost everything.

Kaylie Ferrell, her husband, their three kids, and her in-laws were all living in the home together. The family was sleeping when her husband woke her up to tell her there was a fire in one of their closets.

“I got the fire extinguisher, got my mother in law, we called 911 at that point,” Kaylie says. She tells us she thought they had successfully put the fire out, but when they went back to check, it had gotten bigger.

“My initial reaction was to grab my kids and get out. I got in my car and I drove so my babes didn’t have to see where they’re living just up in flames,” Kaylie said.

The home was a total loss, the family escaping with only the clothes on their backs. Everyone, including the family pets, made it out safely and without injury.

In the midst of all the turmoil, the community has been their saving grace. When they heard the news, members of their community set up donation drop-offs and started online donation funds.

Twisters of Campbell County — where Kaylie’s young daughters practice cheer — was one place that spearheaded collections. They were able to raise $2,500 in just one day.

“We’re a family here and I know that if that were to happen to me, they would do the same thing. It’s just one of those things no matter who it is we just want to be there for them. It’s a big family here and I love it,” said Skyler Zupancic, a cheer coach at Twisters.

The Ferrell’s church — Hope and Stand — has also stepped up, accepting donations as well.

“It’s just the nature of our church, the people at church and in our community. When people have a need, everyone just likes to pitch in and help,” said Joey St. John, a co-pastor at the church.

Friends of the Ferrell’s as well as complete strangers have donated clothing, shoes, coats and more. Although many have given, there is still an abundance of items the family needs.

Kaylie telling us that this will change her life forever. She says the smoke detectors played a big part in waking up the rest of the house so that everybody could get out safely.

“That’s one thing that we’re gonna work for, for our community. Somehow, I don’t know how yet, but making sure people are safe with smoke detectors and learning about fire safety,” Kaylie said.

Ways to donate

If you would like to help the Ferrell family, donations can be dropped off at Twisters of Campbell County as well as Hope and Stand Church.

If you would like to give a monetary donation, you can donate to the family’s Go Fund Me.

If you are donating clothing, below are the sizes needed:

Girl Clothing 8 Shoe 13/1 Coat M Panties small



Girl Clothing 6/7 Shoe 12 Coat small Panties small



Boy Clothing 2t Shoes toddler size 6 Undies 2t/3t



Mom Clothing S/M 3/5 jeans/pants Shoe size 7



Dad Clothing large shirt Pants 36 Shoe size 8.5



Mother in law Shirt size M Pant size 8 Shoe size 7

