Community meeting at the Change Center to discuss recent violence in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members have a chance tonight to share their anger, the heartbreak they’ve been feeling and make calls for change over the rise of the recent violence involving teenagers.

The event is being held at the Change Center. It was organized by several community groups and churches including Word of Life Ministries, Overcoming Believers Church and WJBE. Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie is sponsoring the event. It’s being facilitated by Tanisha Fitzgerald Baker.

There will be no law enforcement, no city representatives outside of the vice mayor, and no cameras. Organizers say they want this to be a space for people to speak freely.

We’re told in addition to neighbors, several community organizations will be present, sharing their ideas for change and plans of action.

Media cameras are not allowed inside, but WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Jordan Brown will be inside following along and live-tweeting the event.

Follow along here: